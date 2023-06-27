Wondercraft
Create conversational podcasts using AI without recording. Wondercraft allows you to create engaging podcasts in minutes, with the use of AI voices, including your own. Create, translate, and share podcasts at scale - no recording or editing skills required.
Hey everyone - this is Dimi, the maker!
The podcast in the video was created in one shot with @Wondercraft's new release, Convo Mode.
Built on the same model as NotebookLM Audio, it has the same quality and gives you control of length, content and choice of over 1000 voices (incl. your own).
Thanks!
This is incredible—Wondercraft is truly lowering the barrier to podcasting! The ability to create high-quality, conversational podcasts without recording or editing is a huge win, especially with AI voices that can even match your own.