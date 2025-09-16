Launching today
Whistl

Whistl

Like parental control but with friends

6 followers

Visit website
Break bad habits — together. Whistl pairs you with a mate who keeps you accountable and cheers you on. No more going it alone — real support, real results. Mates don’t let mates fall back. Join now at www.whistl.app.
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Whistl gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
Health & FitnessProductivityTech
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Ned Boorer
Maker
📌
Growing up in Australia, gambling feels like it’s woven into the fabric of our culture—73% of Aussies report having gambled in the last 12 months. But for too many, what starts as a bit of fun with mates can spiral into a dirty habit that’s hard to shake. I’ve seen mates lose big on sports bets, with no real support to lean on—either you go cold turkey or legally ban yourself, and that’s it. That’s why we built Whistl, an intermediary to help mates have each other’s backs. Inspired by the AA sponsor model, Whistl introduces an accountability mechanism to bring gambling habits into the light and support each other to take control. We’re stoked to announce our beta will be live by October! Join us at www.whistl.app to help break the cycle and back your mates.
BuyScout®
BuyScout®
Your AI Copilot for Online Shopping
Promoted