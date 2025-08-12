Launching today
Whispering
Open-source, local-first dictation you can trust
Whispering is an open-source, local-first transcription app. Use local and cloud models, chain custom transforms, and most importantly, keep your audio local on-device. Fast, ergonomic, and MIT-licensed. Let’s make closed-source apps obsolete. 🚀
Hey everyone 👋 Braden here, creator of Whispering.
For years, I relied on transcription tools that were *almost* good, but they were all closed-source black boxes. Even those claiming to be “local” left me wondering where my audio really went. And when one pivoted or shut down, my workflow broke overnight.
So I built Whispering. It’s open-source, local-first, and most importantly, transparent with your data. Connect it to ultra-fast APIs like Groq Cloud, or run it entirely offline via Speaches. There is no middleman. For me, the features were good enough that I left my paid tools behind (I used Superwhisper and Wispr Flow before).
Whispering is transparent, extensible, and fully hackable under an MIT license. Chain custom transformations for grammar fixes, translation, or formatting. My favorite part? Hands-free, voice-activated dictation. I use it for several hours a day, from coding to thinking out loud while carrying pizza boxes back from the office.
Your data stays yours—always. We hope to add more offline models to give you maximum flexibility in how and where your data is processed.
We’re not here to pick a side in the local-vs-cloud debate—we’re here to give you control. If you want the raw speed of cloud inference, connect directly to providers without a middleman. If you want everything offline, you can run local models. In both cases, you see where your audio goes, how it’s processed, and you can switch anytime. Our ultimate mission: maximum speed when you want it, maximum privacy when you need it, and transparency always.
This is the first app in the Epicenter ecosystem: a suite of interoperable, local-first tools with a shared, user-owned memory layer. We’re starting with transcription, but we’re not stopping here. Our eventual goal with Epicenter is to leverage that shared memory, and connect transcription to everything you think, write, and build, all within a trustworthy, local-first environment.
💻 Download Whispering: https://github.com/epicenter-so/...
⭐ Star on GitHub: https://github.com/epicenter-so/...
💬 Join the Discord: https://go.epicenter.so/discord
Would love your feedback, ideas, and roasts. Everything’s MIT licensed, so copy whatever you want. Let’s make closed-source productivity apps obsolete!