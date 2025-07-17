17 followers
Hello Product Hunt 👋We're excited to share that WhatsTeca is live!A better way to organize your life, straight from WhatsApp.WhatsTeca helps you capture, tag, and organize WhatsApp messages you want to remember - just forward a message with a hashtag or emoji, and we'll save it for you.📝📦🔖💬No more digging through endless chats, searching for that one address, deadline, shopping list, or voice memo.WhatsTeca makes remembering things from WhatsApp as easy as sending a message.Try it out → www.whatsteca.comWhy WhatsTeca?People around the world use WhatsApp for everything: personal life, work, school, shopping, reminders, you name it.But WhatsApp wasn't built to help you stay organized. WhatsTeca was.Forward anything to WhatsTeca with a hashtag or emoji, and we’ll organize it in your library:🧠 #todo💼 #work🛒 #shoppingYou get the idea.Then log in to your dashboard to view, filter, and organize it all, like a second brain for WhatsApp.What makes WhatsTeca special?✅ WhatsApp-native: You don’t need to install anything. Just forward messages directly from WhatsApp.✅ Automatic categorization: Tags and emojis = sorted instantly.✅ Audio transcript search: We transcribe voice notes so you can search them like text.✅ Works for anything: Shopping lists, voice memos, work tasks, client notes, receipts, and more.✅ Dashboard interface: A simple, clean web app to manage your saved messages.✅ Built for privacy: Your data stays private and organized. Encrypted securely.Who is it for?📚 Students juggling lectures, assignments, and WhatsApp groups💼 Freelancers or professionals managing clients via WhatsApp🛍️ Everyday users who want to track shopping, reminders, and voice notesFree forever. Paid plans available.We're launching with a free tier that works out of the box.We built WhatsTeca because we needed it ourselves. If WhatsApp runs your life, let WhatsTeca help you organize it.Sign up and try for free → www.whatsteca.comThanks so much for your support!—
