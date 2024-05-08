Wegic
World’s First AI Website Team—Turning Your Ideas into Income4.6•74 reviews•1 shoutout•
3.8K followers
Wegic now lets you: 1）Add integrated payments by connecting your account and start receiving funds. 2）Use conversational AI to collect user needs and leads — say hello to quality data. And here’s a breakthrough: Wegic Ultra — your website grows automatically, powered by data. Imagine sleeping while your site optimizes itself and drives more revenue! This world-first innovation lets Wegic analyze visitors, spot growth opportunities, and adjust content and design — all to boost sales!
Wegic
This is seriously impressive! Wegic Ultra sounds like a dream for anyone running a site — auto-optimizing content, collecting leads, and handling payments while you sleep? That’s next-level smart.