Subscribe
Sign in
Wegic

Wegic

World’s First AI Website Team—Turning Your Ideas into Income

4.674 reviews1 shoutout

3.8K followers

2024 Golden Kitty Awards
Visit website
Website buildersNo-code platforms

Wegic now lets you: 1）Add integrated payments by connecting your account and start receiving funds. 2）Use conversational AI to collect user needs and leads — say hello to quality data. And here’s a breakthrough: Wegic Ultra — your website grows automatically, powered by data. Imagine sleeping while your site optimizes itself and drives more revenue! This world-first innovation lets Wegic analyze visitors, spot growth opportunities, and adjust content and design — all to boost sales!

© 2025 Product Hunt