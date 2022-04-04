Warp
Warp is the agentic development environment, built for coding with multiple AI agents.
I used it for a year or two, but eventually went back to iTerm because I found the UX to be over-complicated and slowed me down. (Also, I'm a dinosaur with too much muscle memory to overcome...) But the AI features were interesting, so I'm curious what ya'll see as alternatives, or if you think I should give it another shot.
why do I need an account to use a terminal app? just let me try before I give you my info. EDIT: > One is that we think there are features that require login in order to create a better user experience. The other is to improve our product during beta. none of those 2 reasons need to force you to have an account, you can leave it open and let people share feedback via email or in a form somewhere else? I see your thinking, but from a user perspective it seems just a marketing tool. "thanks for trying this product, now we got your details"
Why do you have to sign in to use a terminal app? Really wanted to try this, but I think I'll pass. Reply: (seems it's not supported to reply to replies, so adding it here) I'm specifically referring to trying the app out. Long before I want to share preferences or do anything involving other people, my first need as a user is to try this out without sharing my identity or installing spyware. Earn people's trust first, THEN most will happily share data or money or both if they have a real need that the product solves.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
Zach here - Founder and CEO at Warp! Our team is excited to launch Warp 2.0, the first Agentic Development Environment.
What we built
Warp 2.0 has a few key innovations compared to the original Warp and other AI coding tools.
For starters, Warp now includes one of the most powerful coding agents in the world, with a SWE-bench Verified score of 71% (top 5) and a #1 ranking on Terminal-Bench (52%) by a significant margin.
As part of our coding platform, we built a new code editor that lets you edit agent-created code diffs directly inline with no context switching.
Warp now natively supports multi-threaded agent workflows. Start a task in one session building a feature, start another fixing a bug, and so on…You can track the progress of agents in our management panel and they will loop you in when they need your help.
There’s also a new universal input that accepts prompts or terminal commands and allows adding rich context like images, terminal blocks, links, MCP and more.
Finally, if you've enjoyed using Warp as a pure terminal you'll find that all of that still works -- it's still a great command-line.
What makes Warp different
Development is shifting from coding-by-hand to coding-by-prompt. This is true not just for zero-to-one web-app building, but for pro development on existing complex codebases. Our thesis is that over the next year it will be increasingly rare to edit code by hand and most coding tasks will start with an agent (and many will be finished by one).
We’re trying to push ahead of AI IDE forks with bolted on chat panels and CLI tools that are buried in the terminal, towards an app specifically designed for the agent-first workflow. We wanted something purpose-built for prompting, multi-threading, and human-in-the-loop collaboration across real-world codebases.
How much does Warp cost?
Warp is free to use with paid plans available for additional AI requests - you can see details on our pricing page: https://go.warp.dev/ph-pricing
As part of our Product Hunt launch, we’re also giving away 500 free subscriptions to 1 month of Warp Pro!
What’s next for Warp?
In the next few months, we’re laser-focused on making the product even better – better agent quality, better UX for reviewing code diffs, more options for AI backends, and continuing to build for the agentic workflow of tomorrow.
Check out our preview build for early access: https://www.warp.dev/download-preview
Share what you build!
My challenge to the Product Hunt community is to try starting your next task, project, or big idea, with a prompt (or two or three) in Warp. From making new apps to improving existing code to setting up your production infra - you can build anything within our ADE.
If you’re interested - join our community on Discord: discord.gg/warpdotdev
We can’t wait to see what you build. ✌️