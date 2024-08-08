Warestack
Agentic guardrails for safe releases5.0•12 reviews•
490 followers
Agentic guardrails for safe releases5.0•12 reviews•
490 followers
490 followers
490 followers
Launched on November 20th, 2024
Launched on August 8th, 2024
Warestack is highly praised for its innovative approach to streamlining DevOps workflows and enhancing team cohesion. Users appreciate its ability to automate critical processes, maintain best practices, and provide seamless integration with platforms like GitHub. The tool is noted for its user-friendly interface and time-saving features, such as accurate PR descriptions and workflow tracking. Feedback from the makers of the Notfall Engineers On-Demand System highlights Warestack's role in bridging silos and ensuring operational efficiency, aligning with their goals of transparency and real-time task management.
Warestack
👋 Hey Product Hunt!
We’re super excited to launch Warestack’s first official, enterprise-ready release today 🚀
Why we built Warestack
Working as a team and want to stay on top of things?
What if someone accidentally merges into a critical branch. How soon would you know?
Who it’s for
Warestack is built for DevOps teams, engineering managers, and fast-moving organizations who need to keep quality under control without slowing down delivery.
What it does
It works alongside your CI/CD pipelines, GitHub protection rules, and deployment checks (not replacing them) and allows you to:
Create rules in plain English.
Trace violations of rules against your daily Ops.
Monitor every code event in a single view.
Get notified instantly about rule violations via Slack and Linear.
Extract reports for any timeframe and event.
Why it’s different
Today there are two ways of protecting your Ops:
Create a contribution list and ask everyone to follow it, but everyone forgets about it.
Use branch protection in GitHub, but these rules are static, made for the codebase not your team daily needs.
Warestack adapts dynamically:
Rules can evolve in context (e.g. PR size limits, required reviewers, deployment safety checks).
You get continuous insights even after merges, not just pre-checks.
Works seamlessly with GitHub, Slack, and Linear to keep everyone aligned.
👉 Try it out:
Landing page: www.warestack.com
GitHub Marketplace: https://github.com/marketplace/warestack
Watchflow, our open-source preview (test your own rule ideas without signup): https://watchflow.dev/
We built Warestack to give teams back control, visibility, and traceability — without adding friction.
💬 We’d love to know: what’s the first release protection rule you’d write in plain English for your team?
Thanks for checking us out and supporting our launch 🙌
Triforce Todos
This is a huge problem, you're solving team!
Defining release guards in plain English is a game-changer for teams that want to move fast without breaking things.
Love that it works without touching code and integrates with the tools we already use.
Congrats on the launch @dkargatzis ! 🚀
Warestack
@abod_rehman Thanks 🚀
That’s the goal - give teams the guardrails they need to govern their releases without adding friction. We’re here to keep refining how ops work today!
Warestack
Agentic DevOps is the future of software delivery and governance. With Warestack, protection increases up to 8×, reaching coverage rates of 95%, so your critical repos are never left exposed.
Discover what it means and why it matters in our newly released white paper.
Read the White Paper ↗