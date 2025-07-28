Wan 2.2

Launching today

The first open MoE model for AI video generation

Wan 2.2 is a major open-source update to the Wan video models. It introduces a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture for top-tier performance and offers fine-grained cinematic control over lighting, color, and composition.

Free
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceVideo
Hi everyone!

The Wan team has just open-sourced Wan 2.2, a major upgrade to their video generation models.

It's the first open-source video model to use a Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) architecture, which allows it to have a huge capacity while staying efficient. The focus on providing fine-grained cinematic control over things like lighting and composition is also a really practical feature for creators.

They've also released a powerful 5B parameter model that can run on a single consumer GPU like a 4090. And, needless to say, ComfyUI has the day0 support to Wan 2.2!

