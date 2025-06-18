Voxiyo
Launching today
Record, organise and transform with AI
Talk is cheap. Organizing it shouldn’t be. Voxiyo turns voice notes into to-dos, tags, transcripts & more. Chat with your notes, file them in folders, and back them up - no strings attached. Your voice, finally doing the hard work.
We, engineers from Georgia Tech, built Voxiyo because we were tired of scattered notes, half-finished to-dos, and forgotten voice memos.
With Voxiyo, your voice notes don’t just sit there — they come alive.
✨ What it does:
- Instantly transcribes your recordings with AI
- Lets you chat with your notes to find anything
- Organizes everything with tags, folders & search
- Summarizes, extracts key points, and even turns thoughts into to-dos
And yes — you can share and back them up to your own cloud
Whether you're a creator, thinker, student, or just someone with a lot on your mind, Voxiyo keeps your ideas safe, searchable, and seriously organized.
We’d love your feedback, thoughts, and support on launch day <3
Try it, talk to it, and let us know what your voice says!