Launching today
VoiSistant

VoiSistant

AI-powered speech to text, tts, & translation Mac app

6 followers

Visit website
Turn your speech into polished text or instant translation, enhanced by your favorite LLM. One-tap AI grammar/style fix, natural voice playback with Microsoft TTS, and auto-paste anywhere — all from Mac menubar, private by design. Fast, local and cloud-ready.
VoiSistant gallery image
VoiSistant gallery image
VoiSistant gallery image
VoiSistant gallery image
VoiSistant gallery image
VoiSistant gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
MacProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Ievgen Khoptiar
Maker
📌
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I built VoiSistant for everyone who prefers speaking to typing, but expects perfect, polished text — instantly and privately. VoiSistant combines AI, speech-to-text, TTS, and translation in a native Mac menu bar app. It fits writers, multitaskers, remote teams, language learners, and power users — with support for fast local workflows or advanced AI enhancement via your favorite LLM. I’m looking for your feedback! What AI scenarios or integrations would make your daily voice tasks easier? — Evgen (maker)
Rumi.io
Rumi.io
Earn while streaming shows & movies. Contribute compute.
Promoted