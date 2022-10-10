Visla
948 followers
948 followers
Create, edit, and share videos in minutes—no heavy lifting required. Visla’s all-in-one AI-powered platform helps your business create impactful content faster—streamlining every step so teams can focus on telling stories that connect. Whether for marketing, training, or campaigns, Visla gives you the speed, quality, and ease to produce videos with confidence.
Thank you @zaczuo for hunting @Visla 🙏
Hey Product Hunters! 👋
At Visla, our team has been heads-down rethinking how people actually want to make videos today. Faster, easier, and without the friction of traditional video creation and editing tools.
Our goal has always been to make video creation accessible to everyone. Video production has a lot of blockers: complexity, high costs, complicated tools, and, simply, time. So, for years, we’ve made it our mission to remove those blockers for ordinary users.
To help with that mission, we’ve also refined our own tool, which has led to our massive AI Video Agent update.
Think of it like a creative partner. You give it an idea, a script, an audio or video file, a webpage, even a PDF or PowerPoint, and it starts thinking about how to shape it into a video. It builds a content guide.
You stay in control the whole way:
Define the tone and pace
Change the aspect ratio
Choose which libraries our AI selects music and B-roll from
Even choose an AI avatar and cloned voice
When you're ready, the Agent hands everything off to our easy, scene-based editor where you can polish or rearrange anything you like.
This workflow works especially well for:
Marketing teams that need consistent, branded videos at scale
Educators turning their lecture PPTs into engaging videos their students will actually watch
Founders and PMs who want to explain a feature without spending hours editing
Support teams creating clear, annotated tutorials in minutes
To support all that, we launched some powerful new capabilities:
AI Avatars: Choose from lifelike virtual presenters to deliver your message with clarity and presence, no filming required.
AI Voice Cloning: Save time and stay on-brand with AI-cloned voices that represent your company, with no need to re-record every time
PDF and PPT to Video: Instantly convert slide decks and documents into engaging videos with just a click
Screen step recorder to PDF: Our screen step recorder captures actions you take on your device to create a polished how-to video. You can also export your step-by-step guide as a PDF
We also added dozens of smaller features that make a big difference:
Ken Burns effect for natural zoom, movement, and visual depth
Commentary voiceovers to speak over a scene after it’s recorded
Animated text, stickers, GIFs, and graphic overlays
Advanced annotations during screen recordings: highlights, shapes, and labels that guide your viewer’s attention
The common thread in all of this? We make video creation feel simple, even when the final product is polished and complex. You shouldn’t need a production team. You shouldn’t need five different, complicated tools. You should just need Visla.
We’re excited to share this new direction with you. And we’d love your feedback!
Hear is a short clip of what one of our valued users had to say.
Don't miss the offer of 25% off of all annual subscriptions with PH25.
I've had a chance to try the new Visla, and as someone who has spent countless hours wrestling with video editing software, I'm seriously impressed.
It's clear this was built by a team that truly understands the pain points of video creation. They've built a professional-grade workflow that gives you real control points, right where you need it. I even tested its multilingual AI by feeding it a complex pro doc, and it handled it very well.
Visla is definitely on the right track. The potential here is huge!
@zaczuo Thank you for hunting us, Zac! We appreciate the kind words.
Our team has been working so hard at building a tool that aims to democratize video creation for teams in marketing, education, sales…you name it!
We're excited to be launching here again, and we can't wait for everyone to give Visla a try!