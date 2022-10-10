It's super easy to use Visla to record a video, and edit it using transcript based editing. I also like using it to create a video by writing a story. I can see how the product being used by sales and marketing, or anyone who would use video for advertisement, or just simply send a video message. The latest Idea-to-Video is fantastic. I can quickly create a real video from a few words. Amazing!

