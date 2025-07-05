VinylReleases
VinylReleases helps you track new vinyl drops in real time. Follow artists, set keyword alerts (like “splatter” or “test pressing”), and get notified when something you care about goes live. Free, no ads – built by a vinyl collector for collectors.
Hey everyone 👋
I created a free app to easily track new vinyl releases.
Like many of you, I love collecting vinyl – but I kept missing releases I actually cared about. Limited editions would drop and sell out before I even noticed. Some artists I follow just don’t get properly promoted on the major platforms.
So I built VinylReleases – a lightweight app where you can:
Follow artists you love
Set up keyword alerts (like “splatter”, “test pressing”, etc.)
Get push or email notifications as soon as something new drops
You can also import your favorite artists from Apple Music or Discogs, so you don’t have to start from scratch.
It’s completely free, no ads, no subscriptions – just a personal project I’ve been building for the past few months.
If you're into vinyl and want to stay ahead of releases, I’d love to hear what you think 🙏
Thanks for checking it out!
Are you a vinyl collector? :) I still have some vinyls in the house of my grandmother (like John Lennon etc.). It sparked an idea to also swap/sell older vinyl relics via such app :)
@busmark_w_nika That’s awesome - sounds like a great collection!
At the moment, VinylReleases isn’t a marketplace, so there’s no selling or trading inside the app. It’s focused purely on helping collectors track new releases and get notified in real time