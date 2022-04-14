Video SDK
Your Complete Platform For Real-Time Communication4.8•76 reviews•
2.8K followers
VideosDK provides developer tools and low-latency infrastructure to build, scale, and secure immersive live audio/video + AI communication.
2.8K followers
VideosDK provides developer tools and low-latency infrastructure to build, scale, and secure immersive live audio/video + AI communication.
Launched on October 1st, 2024
Launched on April 10th, 2023
Launched on August 30th, 2022
Video SDK is highly praised for its ease of integration and developer-friendly features, making it a popular choice for building live audio and video experiences. Users appreciate its user-friendly interface, efficient performance, and robust documentation, which simplify the development process. The SDK's AI-powered enhancements and low-latency streaming capabilities are noted for creating seamless, interactive experiences. However, some users have reported billing issues during testing phases. Overall, Video SDK is valued for its versatility and ability to enhance real-time communication across various platforms.
Video SDK
👋 Hey Product Hunt, I’m Arjun, co-founder of VideoSDK.
I'm beyond excited to launch our Open-Source AI Voice Agent SDK.
Today, voice is becoming the new UI. We expect agents to understand us, respond instantly, and work seamlessly across web, mobile, and even telephony. But, to achieve this, developers have to stitch together: STT, LLM, TTS, glued with HTTP endpoints and, a prayer.
This most often results in agents that sound robotic, hallucinations and fail in product environments without observability.
So we built something to solve that: End-to-End infrastructure to build, deploy, and monitor your AI Voice Agents
Here’s what it offers:
Global WebRTC infra with <80ms latency
Native turn detection, VAD, and noise suppression
Modular pipelines for STT, LLM, TTS, avatars, and real-time model switching
Built-in RAG + memory for grounding and hallucination resistance
SDKs for web, mobile, Unity, IoT, and telephony — no glue code needed
Agent Cloud to scale infinitely with one-click deployments — or self-host with full control
Think of it like moving from a walkie-talkie to a modern cell towers that handles thousands of calls.
VideoSDK gives you the infrastructure to build voice agents that actually work in the real world, at scale.
I'd love your thoughts and questions! Happy to dive deep into architecture, use cases, or crazy edge cases you've been struggling with.
@arjun_kava1 Design is so sleek and user-friendly!
Video SDK
@1mirul Thanks a lot for your kind words.
Video SDK
🔥 This is a game-changer for anyone building with voice! Love how you're simplifying the entire stack for real-time Voice AI—especially the flexibility across telephony, web, mobile, and even robotics. Open-sourcing it makes it even more powerful for indie hackers and startups. Huge kudos to the team 👏
Video SDK
@yash_chudasama Thanks a ton, Yash! 🙌 Glad you loved it — we're excited to see what builders like you create with the Voice Agent SDK! 🚀
Kombai
Congrats on the launch. @arjun_kava1 .
Video SDK
@sourabh_upreti Thanks so much! Appreciate the support 🙌