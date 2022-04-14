At Healthray, we were looking for a robust, flexible, and developer-friendly video conferencing solution that could easily integrate into our healthcare management platform. After evaluating several options, Video.sdk stood out for its ease of integration, customizable features, and reliable performance. Key Benefits for Healthray: Easy Integration: Video.sdk’s API and documentation were straightforward, enabling our team to quickly integrate real-time video consultations for our healthcare providers and patients. The process was smooth, requiring minimal effort from our development team. Customizable User Experience: One of the standout features is the ability to fully customize the UI. In Healthray, we wanted to offer a personalized experience to match our platform's branding. Video.sdk allowed us to build the video conferencing interface exactly as we envisioned, ensuring a seamless experience for our users. Scalability: As Healthray scales, particularly with our corporate OPD plan in mind, we needed a solution that could handle increasing demand without compromising quality. Video.sdk’s infrastructure has proven to be highly scalable, accommodating large numbers of simultaneous video consultations without performance issues. Secure and Reliable: Given that Healthray deals with sensitive healthcare data, security was a major concern. Video.sdk comes with encryption and compliance features, ensuring that all video calls are secure and HIPAA-compliant, which is crucial for maintaining trust with our healthcare partners and patients. Cross-Platform Compatibility: Healthray is used across a variety of devices and operating systems. Video.sdk ensures a consistent and high-quality video experience, whether our users are on mobile, desktop, or tablet, which adds to the overall accessibility of our services. Real-Time Communication: In healthcare, real-time communication is vital. Video.sdk’s low-latency video streaming provided a smooth and reliable video calling experience, which significantly enhanced our telemedicine and remote consultation capabilities

