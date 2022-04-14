AI-powered clipboard history, text expansion, and much more
Quip is a rethought clipboard manager built for speed, privacy, and productivity.
Search, filter, and sync everything you copy. Use Super Shortcuts to paste anywhere. Clean your clipboard with on-device AI. Built to be used across Mac, iPhone & iPad.
The app I paid for is significantly buggy and user continues to try and upsell on new versions.
It is incredibly how tone deaf the guy running this is. His apps have acknowledged issues, and instead of focusing on fixing them, he's out doing surveys about what to do next.
Show some ownership and pride.
On every new install, of every mac I own, 'Unite' is one of the top ten apps I install. What this developer did for the SSB enthusiast (site specific browser users) is give us better control overall... it's what made them the 'goto app' above all the others (and yes I mean ALL the others). And as corny as their site-slogan may be? The King of SSB? I can report, unbiasedly and with 'no relation' to the dev? ;-) it is absolutely true! It was worth every red cent I paid for it.
Ngl, bundling Unite, Coherence, and Aerate for Apple is just genius—finally, stuff that actually makes my Mac workflow smoother. You guys get it fr!