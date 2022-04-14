On every new install, of every mac I own, 'Unite' is one of the top ten apps I install. What this developer did for the SSB enthusiast (site specific browser users) is give us better control overall... it's what made them the 'goto app' above all the others (and yes I mean ALL the others). And as corny as their site-slogan may be? The King of SSB? I can report, unbiasedly and with 'no relation' to the dev? ;-) it is absolutely true! It was worth every red cent I paid for it.

