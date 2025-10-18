Launching today
uLuup

Mindful habits building for imperfect progress

i made uLuup for people who start things, stop, and then feel bad about it. it’s a simple habit app that forgives you when you miss a day. inspired by the idea of kintsugi, every time you return, your progress is repaired with gold.
Health & FitnessProductivity
hi everyone i built uLuup because i was tired of giving up on myself whenever i couldn’t stay consistent. i wanted something that felt kind, an app that forgives you when you miss a day instead of making you feel behind. The idea came from kintsugi, the japanese art of repairing broken things with gold. i loved how it turns imperfections into something meaningful. what makes uLuup different is the feeling, it’s not about streaks. i work full-time as a developer and build uLuup alone in my spare time. it’s still simple, but i’d love to hear what you think or how it could feel more human. thanks for being here
