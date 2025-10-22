Launching today
Twigg

Twigg

Git for LLMs - a Context Management Tool

90 followers

Visit website
We built "Git for LLMs" - an improved LLM interface. Twigg is a context management tool designed for long term projects. We provide an interactive tree diagram of your entire LLM conversation, and complete control over the context you send to an LLM.
Twigg gallery image
Twigg gallery image
Twigg gallery image
Twigg gallery image
Twigg gallery image
Twigg gallery image
Twigg gallery image
Twigg gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
ProductivityDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Jamie Borland
Maker
📌
Hi everyone! 👋 We built Twigg after being frustrated with the linear nature of LLM interfaces. Standard options like ChatGPT are hard to navigate and get super cluttered. Worst of all, they aren't suited to long term projects. We would spend weeks working on the same chat, building context over time, only for them to eventually break. Twigg is designed to more naturally reflect how we think. You can visualise your project with an interactive tree diagram, and easily navigate to any point in your conversation, like version control for LLMs. Instantly create a new branch from any point in your tree to explore tangents without cluttering your context. The context provided to a model is really important for performance, and Twigg gives you complete control. Move and delete nodes and branches to achieve exactly the context you desire. We hope you find Twigg useful, and we would love some feedback! 🙏
Grant MacLennan
This looks great! A really interesting area of the human <> llm interface. Good job.
Alex Cloudstar

Love the Git-for-LLMs approach. Linear chats make long projects painful, so the tree view and branching from any node sound perfect. Complete context control is clutch. Curious how you handle token limits and merging branches. Congrats on launch, keen to try!

Cruise Chen

The visual tree for branching conversations of Twigg is such a clever fix for messy, never-ending chats—I always lose track of context mid-project! Congrats team for the launch!

Julian Brandon
Maker

Had so much fun working on this awesome project! I've been using it on a daily basis and it feels much more intuitive and prompt efficient than standard LLM interfaces.

We really believe that context management is the future, and Twigg is the solution! Can't wait for people to try it out and would love to hear people's feedback.

Brainfish
Brainfish
📖 AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted