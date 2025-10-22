Launching today
Twigg - Git for LLMs - a Context Management Tool
We built "Git for LLMs" - an improved LLM interface. Twigg is a context management tool designed for long term projects. We provide an interactive tree diagram of your entire LLM conversation, and complete control over the context you send to an LLM.
Love the Git-for-LLMs approach. Linear chats make long projects painful, so the tree view and branching from any node sound perfect. Complete context control is clutch. Curious how you handle token limits and merging branches. Congrats on launch, keen to try!
The visual tree for branching conversations of Twigg is such a clever fix for messy, never-ending chats—I always lose track of context mid-project! Congrats team for the launch!
Had so much fun working on this awesome project! I've been using it on a daily basis and it feels much more intuitive and prompt efficient than standard LLM interfaces.
We really believe that context management is the future, and Twigg is the solution! Can't wait for people to try it out and would love to hear people's feedback.