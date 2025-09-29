Launching today
Tubot AI Youtube alarm
Youtube videos as your morning alarm clock, selected by AI
10 followers
Every morning Tubot AI will find a new video for you to wake up to! Based on your first prompt and ratings, videos will be chosen by GPT AI.
minimalist phone: creating folders
Innovative. Can this tool also recommend a business podcast/video cast for me to listen to while I'm working out? :) I usually use youtube like that :)