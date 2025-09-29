Launching today
Tubot AI Youtube alarm

Youtube videos as your morning alarm clock, selected by AI

Every morning Tubot AI will find a new video for you to wake up to! Based on your first prompt and ratings, videos will be chosen by GPT AI.
AndroidAlarms
Thomas-Alexander Thauer
Maker
I was annoyed by waking up to the same sound every day. So I built this app to let AI choose a video for me, based on a prompt. This way I wake up to new and surprising sound every morning. This app is still under development but already fully functional.
Nika

Innovative. Can this tool also recommend a business podcast/video cast for me to listen to while I'm working out? :) I usually use youtube like that :)

