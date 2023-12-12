Tripo Studio is your next 3D workspace with AI. Whether you’re a game developer, product designer, artist, or just curious about 3D, Tripo makes the process fast, fun, and surprisingly simple.
Tripo is a generative AI model that turns text or images into production-ready 3D assets. Tripo 3.0, built with tens of billions of parameters, delivers sharper geometry, cleaner topology, and richer textures for higher-quality results.
Hey Product Hunt 👋
We're the Tripo AI team, building the next generation of 3D creation. Our mission: make 3D as intuitive and accessible as text or image generation.
With Tripo 3.0, our core algorithm takes a huge leap forward:
🔹 Sharper Geometry: edges stay clean, surfaces preserve fine detail, and meshes remain stable even in complex structures.
🔹 Cleaner Topology: no more tangled, uneven polygons; results are animation-ready and easy to edit.
🔹 Richer Textures: powered by our new texture model, producing more realistic, artistic, and higher-resolution maps.
This means Tripo 3.0 doesn't just generate 3D models — it generates production-ready assets that designers, developers, and creators can directly use.
Alongside the algorithm upgrade, we've also rolled out six new product features to make the Studio workflow smoother and more flexible:
🎨 Sketch to 3D: transform rough sketches into fully realized 3D assets.
🧍 T-Pose + Auto-Rigging: export characters in T-Pose with skeletons ready for animation.
🖌️ Magic Brush 2.0: finer edge feathering, better brush control, and a cleaner workspace.
🧩 Smart Part Segmentation: auto-split complex models into logical parts for editing or retexturing.
⚡ Flux / GPT-4o / Nano Banana integration: bring next-gen text-to-image and image-to-3D directly into Tripo.
🏗️ Refined Studio Experience: privacy controls, smoother navigation, faster generation, and a refreshed homepage.
Why are we here?
Because 3D creation has always been too hard:
❌ Traditional workflows – expensive, slow, and locked behind expert tools.
❌ Stock 3D models – costly to customize, rarely fit your vision.
❌ Early AI 3D generators – limited quality, messy topology, missing pro-grade features.
We built Tripo to solve this. With 3.0, you can go from an idea → to a rigged, textured, editable 3D model, all inside one platform.
Think of it as the all-in-one Studio for AI 3D — from sketch or image to production-ready assets in seconds, not hours.
🚀 Start creating for free at tripo3d.ai and let us know your thoughts 👇
@cutties Congratsss! Love your product video, so coool!
Congrats! I’ve never really done 3D stuff, but this looks super cool. Can’t wait to see how it grows!
Wondering if Tripo 3.0 can really handle complex rigging w/out breaking topology? IMO this could save weeks in game asset pipeline if it works as claimed.