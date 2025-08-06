Launching today
AI Real-Time Translator
Transync AI is a multilingual meeting assistant using end-to-end voice models. It supports real-time two-way translation, voice playback in 60 languages, and AI-generated meeting summaries. Dual-screen display ensures efficient bilingual communication.Now available on iOS, Android, Windows, and Web.
BestPage.ai
No way, real-time translation with AI? That’s wild! Would’ve saved me so many awkward travel convos—can it handle group chats or just one-on-one? Super excited to try this!
Transync AI
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Thank you so much for your interest!
We’ve validated the system across tens of thousands of translation tasks — it works not only for one-on-one conversations, but also for group discussions and meetings.
People speaking different languages can freely speak in their own native tongue.