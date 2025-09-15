Launching today
TrackFit
Progress your fitness goals using machine learning
4 followers
Progress your fitness goals using machine learning
4 followers
The Personal Fitness Tracker! This Streamlit-based web application allows users to predict the calories burned during exercise. The app leverages machine learning models to provide accurate predictions and helps users track their fitness journey over time.
Launch tags:Health & Fitness•Artificial Intelligence•GitHub
Launch Team
Dhisana AI — Cursor for Sales Teams
Cursor for Sales Teams
Promoted
TrackFit