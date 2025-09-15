Launching today
TrackFit

TrackFit

Progress your fitness goals using machine learning

4 followers

Visit website
The Personal Fitness Tracker! This Streamlit-based web application allows users to predict the calories burned during exercise. The app leverages machine learning models to provide accurate predictions and helps users track their fitness journey over time.
TrackFit gallery image
TrackFit gallery image
TrackFit gallery image
Launch tags:
Health & FitnessArtificial IntelligenceGitHub
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Kimmi Kumari
Maker
📌
🔥 Super excited to share my very first launch on Product Hunt – Personal Fitness Tracker! This is a Streamlit-based web app that helps you predict calories burned during exercise with the power of machine learning. Just enter a few details like Age, Gender, BMI, Duration, Heart Rate, and Body Temperature, and the app gives you real-time calorie predictions. ✨ What makes it special Automatically picks the best ML model (Logistic Regression, SVM, or Random Forest) Tracks and saves your past predictions Visualizes your fitness journey with charts Lets you export your history as CSV for easy tracking 💡 I built this project to combine fitness + AI, making workout tracking a little smarter and more data-driven. I’d love to hear your feedback, suggestions, and feature ideas to take this to the next level. 🙌
Dhisana AI
Dhisana AI
Cursor for Sales Teams
Promoted