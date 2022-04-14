Tiptap
A suite of open source content editing and real-time collaboration tools for developers building apps like Notion or Google Docs.
A suite of open source content editing and real-time collaboration tools for developers building apps like Notion or Google Docs.
We're big fans of TipTap at Campsite — great editor, easy to start, but lets you go deep and add lots of power for custom needs. Congrats on the progress!
Tiptap is the best open source editor out there, and extending it is surprisingly easy. This allowed us to stand up a pretty awesome editor at my company in less than a week, with features that none of our competitors had. Inspirational and also super cool that this comes out of an open source collective. Def try it!
Big fan, we have been working with Tiptap for a while and it is a really outstanding product.
