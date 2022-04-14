Tiptap is highly praised for its flexibility, seamless integration, and robust performance, making it a preferred choice for developers. It is used by Wordware for its ProseMirror editor, Flowbite for WYSIWYG text editing, and Atlas.co for collaborative features. Users appreciate its open-source nature, ease of customization, and comprehensive API, which facilitate the creation of powerful, custom editors akin to Notion or Google Docs.

