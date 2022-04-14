Tiptap

Tiptap

Developer toolkit for building collaborative apps

Tiptap is a suite of content editing & real time collaboration tools to build editor experiences like Notion in minutes, not years.

Notion-style editor for Tiptap Cloud

Collaborative block-based editor → ready to drop in your app
Many teams build Notion-like editors with Tiptap. We productized it. A React-based template in Tiptap Cloud with drag-and-drop blocks, real-time collab, AI writing, version history, embeds, dark mode, and more. Ready to plug and play for your app.
Philip Isik
Hi everyone 👋 Philip here from tiptap.dev! Today we’re releasing a React-based template in Tiptap Cloud that includes:

✦ Drag-and-drop blocks
✦ Real-time collaboration with presence
✦ AI-assisted writing (rewrite, autocomplete, generate)
✦ Version history
✦ Support for dark mode, and more
✦ Built-in UI component system

It’s a clean starting point for building structured, collaborative editors like internal docs, knowledge bases, and content tools.

No need to wire up multiplayer logic, syncing layers, or UI from scratch. You can extend it, customize the design, or strip it down to your needs.

If there are components or behaviors you find yourself rebuilding repeatedly, let us know.

Happy to answer anything in the comments!

