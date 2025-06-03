Tiptap AI Agent
Launching today
Add Cursor-like AI agent to your rich text editor in minutes
Add an AI Agent to your text editor without the boilerplate. Let AI read and edit documents based on user-defined tasks. Works with OpenAI or your own LLM stack. Multiplayer-ready, fully customizable, and easy to integrate.
Tiptap
This makes adding AI to the editor experience feel effortless and flexible. Love the balance of customization and simplicity — especially great that it supports both OpenAI and self-hosted models. Definitely a powerful addition for collaborative teams.