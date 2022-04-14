Tinybird
Tinybird is highly praised for its ability to handle large volumes of event data efficiently. Makers from Dub.co and Inbox Zero commend its unparalleled data ingestion and processing capabilities, while Langtail highlights its ease in real-time event data analysis. Users appreciate its performance, ease of use, and the simplicity of building fast data APIs. The platform is noted for its intuitive interface, making it a preferred choice for real-time analytics and data integration.
Hey hunters! We're excited to announce Tinybird Code, a CLI agent that acts as your trusted AI ClickHouse expert. It's perfect for building real-time analytics backends from scratch, writing ClickHouse SQL queries, exploring large amounts of real-time data, or deploying and optimizing pipelines in production.
I recorded a more comprehensive demo (14 minutes) here -> https://youtu.be/TBsccGglCq0
Basically, any of the heavy lifting you'd need to hire a ClickHouse engineer for, Tinybird Code can do for you, including:
⬩Defining table schemas, writing SQL, and building query lambdas (APIs)
⬩Analyzing performance logs to optimize table schemas and SQL queries
⬩Iterating queries for better performance / lower cost
⬩Changing table schemas and migrating production data
⬩Generating mock data and building test suites
⬩Deploying projects to prod
Here's some more resources:
⬩Interactive Demo
⬩Docs