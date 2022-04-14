Tinybird is highly praised for its ability to handle large volumes of event data efficiently. Makers from Dub.co and Inbox Zero commend its unparalleled data ingestion and processing capabilities, while Langtail highlights its ease in real-time event data analysis. Users appreciate its performance, ease of use, and the simplicity of building fast data APIs. The platform is noted for its intuitive interface, making it a preferred choice for real-time analytics and data integration.

