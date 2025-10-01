Launching today
Control every aspect of model training and fine-tuning
13 followers
Tinker is a flexible API for efficiently fine-tuning open source models with LoRA. It's designed for researchers and developers who want flexibility and full control of their data and algorithms without worrying about infrastructure management.
Tinker is a flexible API for fine-tuning language models, and the first product from @miramurati's Thinking Machines lab, which also just announced their $2B seed on a $12B valuation. You'll recall that she was CTO of OpenAI, before briefly becoming CEO.
Write training loops in Python on your laptop; we'll run them on distributed GPUs. Private beta opened yesterday.
Access is limited to start, but you can sign up for the waitlist here. If you're a university or organization looking for wide scale access, contact tinker@thinkingmachines.ai.