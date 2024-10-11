THEO

THEO

Business Context Engineering Made Simple for Marketing Teams

4.88 reviews

340 followers

Visit website
Knowledge base softwareAIBusiness intelligence software

Business context engineering made simple. Turn your messy business info into an organized format that makes AI truly understands your company's DNA - consistent, in-depth outputs across any AI assistant, automation, and team. Get results faster: 5-10x fewer iterations required. ⚡ Ready in minutes 📄 Smart file + instructions = plug & play upgrade 🔗 API/Zapier/MCP for builders 🎯 Single source of truth 🔄 Info quality scoring + Smart Refinement 📊 Multi-product info management

© 2025 Product Hunt