I’m not some business expert, so a lot of those fancy marketing tools just go over my head. But THEO Growth actually made things simple, and I was surprised by how much it helped me. Basically, I uploaded my website and some random pitch decks. THEO did its magic and somehow figured out what my business is about. Suddenly, when I use ChatGPT or other AIs, they reply like they get what I’m trying to do, without me having to keep explaining everything again and again. No more repeating myself—THEO remembers all my basics. I got campaign ideas and social media stuff that actually sounded like me. I only needed to do a couple of prompts—it was way less frustrating and awkward. If I switch between different products, THEO keeps everything clear with no mix-ups. And hey, they say good marketing is just like dating—if you have to explain yourself more than twice, it’s probably not going to work!

