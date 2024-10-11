Business context engineering made simple. Turn your messy business info into an organized format that makes AI truly understands your company's DNA - consistent, in-depth outputs across any AI assistant, automation, and team. Get results faster: 5-10x fewer iterations required.
Business Context Engineering Made Simple for Marketing Teams
Optimize business info to be used as AI memory for consistently high-quality outputs with 5-10x fewer iterations required across AI tools & team
-Tailored to Marketing tasks
-Info quality scoring & refinements
-Multi-product/audience management
-API/Zapier/MCP
I’m not some business expert, so a lot of those fancy marketing tools just go over my head. But THEO Growth actually made things simple, and I was surprised by how much it helped me.
Basically, I uploaded my website and some random pitch decks. THEO did its magic and somehow figured out what my business is about. Suddenly, when I use ChatGPT or other AIs, they reply like they get what I’m trying to do, without me having to keep explaining everything again and again. No more repeating myself—THEO remembers all my basics. I got campaign ideas and social media stuff that actually sounded like me. I only needed to do a couple of prompts—it was way less frustrating and awkward. If I switch between different products, THEO keeps everything clear with no mix-ups.
And hey, they say good marketing is just like dating—if you have to explain yourself more than twice, it’s probably not going to work!
