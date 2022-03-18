Theneo

Theneo

AI-driven API Doc. Stripe-like API docs in seconds

4.925 reviews

1.2K followers

Visit website
Theneo is an AI tool that generates Stripe-like API docs. Our ML models take care of tedious manual work in generating and publishing API docs, making them much easier to produce—less technically demanding for writers and less writing-intensive for developers.
This is the 3rd launch from Theneo. View more

Cursor for your API

Launching today
Generate, edit, lint & test your API workflow in one place
Go from idea to tested API fast. Generate or import OpenAPI, edit with AI, lint, preview docs, and run calls in one place. Insights highlight Design/DX/Security and AI-readiness. Privacy-first and secure with your own model/key. One-click MCP export.
Cursor for your API gallery image
Cursor for your API gallery image
Cursor for your API gallery image
Cursor for your API gallery image
Cursor for your API gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
APIDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Ana Robakidze
Maker
📌
Hey Product Hunt, Ana from Theneo here 👋 For years we’ve been in the API docs trenches. Theneo has generated docs for 15,000+ companies worldwide, which means we’ve read a lot of specs, good, bad, and “who touched this?” Along the way we kept seeing the same pain: editing OpenAPI in one tool, validating in another, testing somewhere else, and tossing AI in the mix without a way to trust the outcome. So we built what we wished existed. Cursor for your API is a small, fast, standalone editor where you can: - Generate or import OpenAPI - Edit with AI (always with a diff before you accept) - Lint, view docs, and test requests in the same tab - See Insights across Design/DX/Security/AI-readiness And, if you need it, export MCP to plug your API into agents It’s free and there’s no sign-up. It’s also secure by design: everything runs in your browser, we don’t store specs, keys, or logs. By default you’ll see our Gemini option, but you can bring your own key and pick the model you prefer: Gemini, Claude, or ChatGPT and it stays local to your session. This is v1. Next up: a desktop app, deeper MCP testing, broader API support, and (opt-in) saving + connecting to your repo so you can track changes over time. If you try it today, we’d love to hear: where the flow felt great (or clunky), what you’d want in inline testing, and any real-world edge cases we should optimize for. We’ll be here all day, thanks for giving it a spin 🙏