Theneo
AI-driven API Doc. Stripe-like API docs in seconds4.9•25 reviews•
1.2K followers
Theneo is an AI tool that generates Stripe-like API docs. Our ML models take care of tedious manual work in generating and publishing API docs, making them much easier to produce—less technically demanding for writers and less writing-intensive for developers.
Generate, edit, lint & test your API workflow in one place
Cursor for your API
Go from idea to tested API fast. Generate or import OpenAPI, edit with AI, lint, preview docs, and run calls in one place. Insights highlight Design/DX/Security and AI-readiness. Privacy-first and secure with your own model/key. One-click MCP export.
