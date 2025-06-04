Thiings
Launching today
A free collection of 1900+ AI-generated 3D icons
Thiings is a growing collection of 1,900+ free AI-generated 3D icons. Browse by theme, generate your own, or download the full set. All icons are free to use in personal or commercial projects. Perfect for designers, developers and creative projects.
Hey everyone! 👋
I started Thiings as a fun, flexible way to generate and share high-quality 3D icons. It’s now grown to over 1,900 icons, with many of the latest additions coming from user suggestions and community generations ❤️
All icons are free to use in personal and commercial projects. You can browse them in an infinite grid, filter by theme, or download the entire collection for a one-time $29 fee.
I’ve also added a feature to instantly generate new icons in the Thiings style using credits. You can use your icon right away, and optionally submit it to the official collection. If it’s approved, you’ll get your credit back to use again! Everyone starts with 1 free credit.
Here’s what I’m planning next:
- Improved search
- A leaderboard to highlight top contributors
- A way to create and share your own custom collections of favorite thiings
Would love your thoughts, feedback, or icon ideas. I’m building this in the open and excited to keep growing it with the community!