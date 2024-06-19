Launched on January 24th, 2025
Tellers.ai is praised for its simplicity and efficiency in transforming text into video edits using real-world footage. Users appreciate its ability to save time by eliminating the need to manually search for stock images and videos. The tool is noted for producing engaging videos without relying on artificial avatars, maintaining a natural feel. It is described as fast and intuitive, allowing users to retain control over the creative process. Overall, Tellers.ai is seen as a valuable asset for enhancing articles and blog posts.
CTO here 👋
For the last two months, Robin and I rebuilt our custom video player around WebCodecs so scrubbing and previewing feel fast (we're soon releasing updates that will make it feel instant), right in the browser. We also put a lot of love into the unsexy but crucial parts: fast, reliable uploads; cloud-based asset management that stays out of your way; and AI indexing so your footage is searchable and ready to edit within moments. If anything feels clunky, tell us! We ship fixes fast.
As a proud and successful vibe coder, I’m thrilled to see @Tellers.ai making “vibe editing” a reality!🤩
I’ve been hunting their launches since the beginning of Tellers, and I really feel like this new version might be a real game-changer.
They’re a very small, independent, and hardworking team, eager to improve, so feel free to reach out to them with your feedback and feature requests :)
"Vibe editing" is finally here!
Isn’t it crazy that ChatGPT can solve some of the hardest math problems, yet no tool could help you with even the simplest video-editing tasks? Well, that’s what we thought and that’s why we went back to the drawing board to completely rethink Tellers and how AI should help you edit your videos.
Our main inspiration is Cursor. We use it every day as developers, and when used properly it makes our work far more enjoyable and productive. With this release, our goal is to bring that same feeling of empowerment to every aspiring and experienced video creator.
On top of indexing, analyzing, and editing your own footage, Tellers Agent can generate AI voiceovers and AI videos, and even add effects to your footage (we’ve integrated ElevenLabs, Runway, Veo3, WAN 2.2).
To make this a reality, we also built a lot of custom tech: a web-based cloud video-editing player, a custom AI agent framework, a low-level timeline-manipulation library (which we open-sourced), a forced-alignment pipeline, sequence optimiser, ...
We hope this release helps you unleash your creativity and tell the stories you’ve always wanted to share. We can’t wait to get your feedback.
ps: no subscriptions, 100% usage based pricing, as cheap as we could make it.
