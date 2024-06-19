With users wanting to dive deeper into the videos they create on Tellers, our number one feature request has been the ability to save projects and return to them later.

We re thrilled to release this feature, as it means Tellers is no longer just a quick, one-shot generation tool it s becoming a complete, end-to-end video creation platform.

You can try it now at app.tellers.ai. We can t wait to hear your feedback!