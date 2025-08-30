Launching today
Technical SEO MCP
As SEO consultant or agency you probably know the workflow when you are prospecting for new clients or want to run a quick check on a property for an existing client or really just any website you're curious about.
You run a crawl check to see if a site is crawlable by ChatGPT, Alexa, Siri as well as search engines like Google, Bing and so on.
Or you run a check on PageSpeed Insights and CrUx for checking Google Core Web Vitals.
When prospecting for potential clients that can be a ton of work.
Running checks for all the potential clients and their competitors is a lot of copy pasting and researching of URLs and small things like whether a website is on www. or on the root domain and so on.
That's why we built Technical SEO MCP.
You can just add Technical SEO MCP to Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Amp, LM Studio or other agents and MCP clients and have the agent run the technical SEO checks for you.
Got a list of 100 potential clients? Let the agent run checks for all of them and give you a summary of the findings.
This way you can spend less time on bureaucratic copy paste tasks and more time on moving the needle.
Can't wait what you think.
Have a great weekend!