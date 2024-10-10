Tabl
A multi-player web browser
When you open Figma, you can see teammates' icons and cursors moving in real time. What if we could do this in any app, on any tab? We make it possible by turning a web browser multi-player.
Launched on October 28th, 2024
Thanks @gabe for hunting Tabl!
Hi Product Hunt👋 I'm Yamato, building Tabl from Tokyo, together with @sho_yasuda_undesk.
AI’s making everything faster—but personal productivity isn’t enough anymore. If you can’t move fast as a team, you can’t win.
When we opened the waitlist for our multi-player browser 8 months ago, we weren’t sure what would happen. Turns out, the response was overwhelming. After countless user calls and sleepless nights, we’re finally launching Tabl to the public.
One big lesson from our beta: multi-player products need multi-player onboarding. Even if one person loves the idea, they won't get it if they try it alone.
So we built Tabl Unlock—a short, escape game-style product tour. Each teammate gets a puzzle across real web apps. You’ll talk, share clues, and solve together—all inside Tabl. It’s designed specifically for champions, the early adopters (like you), to bring their team in.
Tabl is your work browser. In fact, we recommend keeping your favorite browser as your default, and using Tabl as your secondary—just like Slack for work and WhatsApp for personal.
Check it out at tablbrowser.com — we’d love your feedback 🚀
Hi there! I’m one of the makers of Tabl, together with @yamatokaneko
From the start, we’ve been a remote-first team. As we started building Tabl, it quickly became our central hub for work. Every web app you open through it becomes multi-player.
I’ve been a long-time Brave user. I can’t browse the internet (or watch YouTube!) without an ad blocker. In fact, Brave is still my default browser—and that’s exactly how we recommend using Tabl: keep your current browser for personal use, and use Tabl specifically for work.
Tabl is still early, but we’re proud of the core features like tab presence, Shared Window, and Switch Control. If any of those clicks with you, we’d love to hear from you!
Hi Yamato,
Congratulations for the launch! I believe Tabl will be a must to have tool for our daily work.
Tony
