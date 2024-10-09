T-Rex Label is an AI-assisted data labeling tool. Select an object as the visual prompt, then it can automatically label all the similar ones, saving 99% of your time. Requiring no installation or fine-tuning, just click the website and start labeling!
Hey everyone! Excited to introduce T-Rex Label’s brand-new Pre-Annotation feature—your shortcut to next-level image annotation efficiency! Here’s how it’s revolutionizing your workflow:
1. Fully Automated Intelligence
Say goodbye to tedious manual or semi-automatic labeling. Just specify your target names, and then let T-Rex Label’s advanced AI take over the rest:
(a) Batch processing at scale: Auto-identify and annotates entire image libraries in one go.
(b) Hands-free workflow: Walk away and return to fully annotated results—no babysitting required.
2. Label ANYTHING with Unmatched Precision
Powered by the cutting-edge vision model DINO-X, this feature delivers:
(a) Universal Accuracy: Identifies and labels everything from common objects to rare, long-tail targets with pinpoint precision.
(b) Blazing Speed: Processes images faster than ever before, without compromising quality.
We're all about making image annotation faster, sharper, and more genius-level. If you have any ideas, wishes, or “wouldn’t it be cool if…” moments for our product, we’d absolutely love to hear them! Just drop a comment below and let’s chat!