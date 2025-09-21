Launching today
Tinder for camera roll

SwipeSwoop is the app that will (finally) help you clean up your camera roll. And the best part? You’ll enjoy reminiscing while you do it.
Free Options
Launch tags:
iOSUser ExperiencePhotography
Daniel Atitienei
I built SwipeSwoop because my phone storage hit the limit (5,600 photos later 😅) and deleting photos one by one was soul-crushing. Swiping them away? Way more fun. Kind of like Tinder… but for your camera roll.
Dongnan

Brilliant UX concept! The swipe-to-delete interaction turns photo management into pure joy, with UI animations perfectly aligned with cognitive load theory. But adding batch selection would be chef's kiss for us perfectionists. The typography hierarchy could use some tweaks tho.

Daniel Atitienei
@cyrusandrew Love this take, thanks for the ideas!

Cruise Chen

Haha, swiping away old photos like Tinder? That’s genius—I’ve got thousands clogging up my phone too. Curious if you can undo a swipe in case I get swipe-happy?

Daniel Atitienei
@cruise_chen Haha, exactly! 😄 And yes, you can totally undo a swipe if you get a little swipe-happy. No photo left behind!