Tinder for camera roll
SwipeSwoop is the app that will (finally) help you clean up your camera roll. And the best part? You’ll enjoy reminiscing while you do it.
Brilliant UX concept! The swipe-to-delete interaction turns photo management into pure joy, with UI animations perfectly aligned with cognitive load theory. But adding batch selection would be chef's kiss for us perfectionists. The typography hierarchy could use some tweaks tho.
@cyrusandrew Love this take, thanks for the ideas!
Agnes AI
Haha, swiping away old photos like Tinder? That’s genius—I’ve got thousands clogging up my phone too. Curious if you can undo a swipe in case I get swipe-happy?
@cruise_chen Haha, exactly! 😄 And yes, you can totally undo a swipe if you get a little swipe-happy. No photo left behind!