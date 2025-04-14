SuperIntern
Always-On Meeting AI: Live Notes, Instant Answers
29 followers
Always-On Meeting AI: Live Notes, Instant Answers
29 followers
An always-on, in-meeting AI that writes structured notes live, answers mid-discussion questions (facts, docs, past decisions), and ships a share-ready summary without a bot joining.
This is the 2nd launch from SuperIntern. View more
Always-On Meeting AI: Live Notes, Instant Answers
SuperIntern v0.3 - Major Release
Launching today
An always-on, in-meeting AI that writes structured notes live, answers mid-discussion questions (facts, docs, past decisions), and ships a share-ready summary without a bot joining. Request early access for Mac; early users get 60 minutes free at launch.
Free Options
Launch tags:Productivity•Meetings•Artificial Intelligence
Launch Team
SuperIntern
Hello, Product Hunters! 👋
I’m excited to introduce SuperIntern — a real-time, always-on AI meeting assistant that takes notes, finds answers, and turns conversations into action.
Try it here: https://super-intern.com/en
## Motivation
Most tools dump notes after the fact. SuperIntern works in-meeting—capturing clean notes in real time, surfacing context on demand, answering questions in the moment, and moving decisions forward before the call ends—so you can stay original while AI handles the busywork.
## What SuperIntern does
SuperIntern sits alongside any meeting and does two jobs at once DURING MEETING:
📝 Live notes & transcripts that are clean, structured, and searchable.
💬 Real-time answers to questions that pop up mid-discussion (facts, docs, past decisions) and suggest follow-ups — action items, owners, and summaries ready to share the moment the call ends.
e.g. “What did we agree just now?“, “Research similar cases,” “Summarize the last 5 minutes”—get answers without breaking flow.
## More ways SuperIntern accelerates your meetings
☝️ One-click capture. Start capturing with one click for every meeting—Zoom, Meet, Teams, or in-person.
👁️🗨️ Invisible Mode. Keep SuperIntern private—participants don’t see any SuperIntern windows or prompts you use.
🤖 No meeting bot required. The desktop app captures system audio directly, so there’s nothing joining your calls.
🔤 Live English notes from any language. Even if the meeting is in Japanese (or another language), SuperIntern writes real-time notes in English for global sharing.
🔈 Download the recording after the call. Access and share the full audio recording once the meeting ends.
## How to start
Get the Mac app → sign in → Start capture.
Enjoy 60 minutes free to see how SuperIntern fits your meetings.
Join the waitlist → we’ll notify you → install and start capture.
Early access includes 60 free minutes to see how SuperIntern fits your meetings.
🍎 Join the Mac waitlist: [link]
🪟 Join the Windows waitlist: [link]
We’d love your feedback, feature requests, and of course your upvote if SuperIntern helps you stay original — we take it.