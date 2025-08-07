23 followers
Hello Product Hunt!I am Sarang, founder of SuperCraft.A bit of backstory—before SuperCraft, I was working on a company called Zener, where we built defect detection systems for factories. I'm a computer vision engineer by trade, with zero experience in sketching, SolidWorks, or physical product design.My number one way to communicate concepts to our manufacturing engineers? -> Prompt kungfu + Stable Diffusion! At first, I was worried they’d laugh at the AI-generated sketches—but they didn’t. It worked. All we needed at that point were rough visuals to explore concepts like how the cameras would look and fit on to conveyor belts etc.That was in 2023. Since then, image generation and 3D has exploded—better prompt adherence, photorealism, instruction-based editing, detailed 3D generation, and new visualization methods like Gaussian Splatting, let alone stuff like the latest Genie model from Google.That's why, enter SuperCraft — a new way to design physical products using just natural language.Traditionally, designing physical products involved sketching, CAD modeling, rendering, reviewing, and iterating—a slow process that requires specialized skills. SuperCraft replaces much of that with one simple interface: language.With SuperCraft, anyone can conceptualize, prototype, and iterate on product ideas—fast. It’s already being used by over 17,000 people in industries like consumer electronics, fashion, furniture, interior design, and packaging.We’re incredibly excited to see what you create with SuperCraft—and we’d love your feedback as we continue building!
