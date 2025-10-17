Launching today
Turn Mail Inbox Chaos Into Clarity

Supamail AI turns last 24hrs mails into a short, easy-to-read summary so you get the point at a glance. It organizes your inbox by sender and category, lets you mute unwanted alerts, and delivers clean daily digests. Fully private, CASA Tier 2 Certified.
EmailProductivityArtificial Intelligence
Hey everyone 👋 I am Amil, a Solo Developer. At one point, I had over 200 emails across 6 different Gmail accounts - all mixed up with newsletters, bills, OTPs, and spam. I missed a few important mails, and it caused me serious trouble. That’s when the idea for Supamail AI was born. Most AI email tools focus on writing emails and not reading them. Supamail flips that. It helps you understand your inbox in seconds. What makes Supamail different: • It turns every email into a clean one-line summary. • Groups multiple mails from the same sender into one smart view. • Auto-categorizes emails into Important, Transactional, and Promotional. • Lets you mute unwanted categories (like promotions). • Creates smart AI replies in one click. • Sends timed daily summaries at your preferred hours. • And best of all - it’s fully private. We’re CASA Tier 2 certified, meaning we never store or read your emails. I built Supamail for people who want a calmer, smarter inbox that works for them, not against them. Would love to hear your thoughts and feedback! Don't forget to follow our subreddit r/supamail for new feature updates, reporting bugs and requesting features.
