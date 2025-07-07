Sully.ai
SullyAI: 10x clinical diagnosis - Introducing Consensus
Unlike traditional single-model approaches, our system implements an ensemble of specialized medical "expert" agents, each represented by an individual LLM, mimicking real-world clinical triage and decision-making.
Really impressed by how SullyAI uses a team of specialized LLM "experts" for clinical diagnosis—feels way more real-world than just relying on a single model, awesome job guys!