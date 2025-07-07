Subscribe
Sign in
Sully.ai

Sully.ai

Launching today

SullyAI: 10x clinical diagnosis - Introducing Consensus

38 followers

Visit website
LLMsMedicalPredictive AI

Unlike traditional single-model approaches, our system implements an ensemble of specialized medical "expert" agents, each represented by an individual LLM, mimicking real-world clinical triage and decision-making.

© 2025 Product Hunt