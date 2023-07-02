Submagic
Submagic receives mixed reviews from users. Many praise its ease of use and time-saving capabilities, highlighting its effectiveness in creating professional-looking captions quickly. Users appreciate the AI's ability to transcribe in multiple languages and the variety of caption styles available. However, some users express dissatisfaction with billing practices and customer service, citing issues with auto-renewals and unhelpful support. Technical glitches, such as misaligned exports and disappearing text, are also noted. Overall, Submagic is valued for its efficiency but criticized for its customer service and technical issues.
So excited to launch the Submagic API – your new secret weapon to automate short-form video editing!
With one API call (or via Zapier / n8n), you can:
Auto-generate Captions (AI-timed & styled)
Add smart B-rolls
Add smart Zooms
Whether you're building a content engine, scaling a video agency, or just tired of editing manually — this unlocks true automation for video workflows.
Would love your thoughts or feedback 💬
Dang, captions in under 2 mins? That’s a gamechanger for creators who hate the editing grind, fr. Love what you’re doing with Submagic!