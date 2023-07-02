Submagic receives mixed reviews from users. Many praise its ease of use and time-saving capabilities, highlighting its effectiveness in creating professional-looking captions quickly. Users appreciate the AI's ability to transcribe in multiple languages and the variety of caption styles available. However, some users express dissatisfaction with billing practices and customer service, citing issues with auto-renewals and unhelpful support. Technical glitches, such as misaligned exports and disappearing text, are also noted. Overall, Submagic is valued for its efficiency but criticized for its customer service and technical issues.

+ 58 Summarized with AI