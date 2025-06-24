Sublime
Launching today
AI journal that turns your thoughts into real-world actions
71 followers
Sublime is a journal that turns your thoughts into action. Once daily, reflect with a thoughtful prompt. Our AI keeps tabs on what's important to you and when the time is right, makes a real-world commitment on your behalf. Sometimes all you need is a push.
Opal
Hey PH! I’ve always wanted to build something that feels truly original. Something that takes a stab at some of life's biggest questions, like how do we live a meaningful life? Or how do we make the most of our time on earth? We don't expect to find all the answers, but Sublime is approaching this in a new way, built for this generation.
📱 Sublime is a journal that turns your thoughts into action. So far Sublime has:
Sent Steve a hand word carving kit because he valued working with his hands, independence, and nature.
Signed Nathan up for a local volunteering event because he values equity and community
Signed Randy (me!) up for a half-marathon because I value challenges and physical fitness
You can get started quickly by completing our personal values questionnaire to get your first commitment within 72 hours.
🌖 Why Sublime?
We were raised in a world of structure and supervision. Honors tracks in sixth grade. College counselors in middle school. Told that every choice could follow us forever. Our lives became resumes before they became stories. And now, that pressure meets a world of infinite options. Dozens of delivery apps, algorithmic content queues, and dating profiles that never end. Every decision feels like it needs to be the right one, so we actually end up making none.
In all that careful planning and passive scrolling, we’ve skipped the messy middle. The strange jobs, the tangled relationships, the impulsive decisions. The very things that gave our parents their best stories, their resilience, and their sense of self. Those missteps weren’t distractions, they were the substance. They made life worth living and they prepared them for everything that came next.
Sublime exists to pull us back into motion. It’s our vote for action, a place to commit to something, anything, and see what happens. Because life doesn’t unfold through perfect planning, rather it unfolds through movement.
A sincere thank you for checking out Sublime. I am eager to hear your feedback and your ideas!
BestPage.ai
Love how Sublime’s AI actually helps turn my daily reflections into real-world steps—super smart idea, and props to the team for making journaling finally feel actionable (and not just wishfull thinking)!