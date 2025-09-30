Launching today
Structura

Structura

Visualize and edit JSON like Lego blocks

8 followers

Visit website
Structura turns complex JSON into interactive graphs with real-time sync. Add nodes like bricks, link them together, and explore your data without losing alignment. Easier, more visual, more fun.
Structura gallery image
Structura gallery image
Structura gallery image
Structura gallery image
Structura gallery image
Free
Launch tags:
SaaSDeveloper ToolsData Visualization
Launch Team

What do you think? …

Rayane
Maker
📌
I built Structura because I wanted a simple way to handle complex JSON without juggling a text editor on one side and a desynced visual map on the other. Structura keeps everything in perfect sync: edit the JSON or the graph, and everything updates in real time. The goal is to make working with data structures more intuitive and playful. This is just the start I’m planning features like direct JSON import, AI-assisted schema suggestions, and new block types (images, videos, and rich text). 🚀
Basecamp
Basecamp
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted