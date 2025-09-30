Launching today
Structura
Visualize and edit JSON like Lego blocks
8 followers
Visualize and edit JSON like Lego blocks
8 followers
Structura turns complex JSON into interactive graphs with real-time sync. Add nodes like bricks, link them together, and explore your data without losing alignment. Easier, more visual, more fun.
Free
Launch tags:SaaS•Developer Tools•Data Visualization
Launch Team
Basecamp — Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Famously straightforward project management from 37Signals
Promoted
Structura