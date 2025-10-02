Launching today
Strix
Open-source AI hackers for your apps
Strix is an open-source AI hacking agent that finds real security vulnerabilities, validates them with PoCs, and generates detailed reports. Used by top security teams, bug bounty hunters & auditors to automate penetration testing in hours instead of weeks.
Strix
🔗 GitHub: https://github.com/usestrix/strix
👋 Hey Product Hunt - I’m Allam, creator of Strix.
Strix is an open-source AI penetration testing agent. It finds real vulnerabilities in real apps, validates them, and generates detailed reports with PoCs.
We launched just a month ago, and since then Strix has grown to ~2,000 GitHub stars ⭐ and ~8,000 downloads 🚀.
It’s already being used by:
- Security engineers at Fortune 500s
- Top 1% bug bounty hunters on HackerOne
- Top Auditing & compliance firms
Strix has uncovered hundreds of critical vulnerabilities in production systems and open-source projects.
Why we built it 👉 We believe security should be open, accessible, and trusted - not locked behind closed tools for only the biggest enterprises.
🎯 You can use it to:
- Detect and validate critical vulnerabilities in your applications.
- Get penetration tests done in hours, not weeks, with compliance reports.
- Automate bug bounty research and generate PoCs for faster reporting.
- Run tests in CI/CD to block vulnerabilities before reaching production.
Strix is Apache-2.0 licensed, fully open source, and free to try.
We’d love your feedback and ideas on how we can make it even better!