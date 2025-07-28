Launching today
Strive is the first AI-powered social network for motivation. AI breaks down your goals into steps, you track progress with photo proof, and stay accountable with friends. One goal (and one photo) at a time. 🎯
Hey! I'm Noé, co-founder of Strive — a social goal-tracking app built for people who are serious about becoming their best selves.
Strive helps you stay accountable by turning personal growth into a shared experience. Whether you're trying to wake up earlier, read more, train harder, or finally build that side project, Strive makes sure you're not doing it alone.
Here’s what you can do with it:
Set clear goals with a timeline
Share proof of accomplishment with photo check-ins 📸
Stay motivated by seeing your friends make progress in your daily feed
Build your personal “album of wins” to revisit when motivation drops
No algorithms, no endless scroll. Just you, goals, and people who care about progress.
Download Strive, set a goal, and challenge yourself to follow through.
Because discipline hits different when someone’s watching 💪
Let me know what you think — we’d love your feedback!