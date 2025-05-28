Stewdio
AI creative canvas that let you cook
Stewdio is the all-in-one AI creative platform. From the best image and video models to powerful editing tools, everything lives in one intuitive, Figma-like canvas. Designed to help you create with AI in the flow state.
Hey PH! Co-founder of Stewdio here, excited to introduce Stewdio!
My co-founder JZ and I spent $500+ and 3 days to make 2 AI-generated 1-minute short films.
We feel the magic of the technology, executing ideas we could never afford to bring to life otherwise.
But we also noticed lots of problems: scattered tools, clunky chat interfaces, and prompt generations that felt like spinning a slot machine
The creative process deserves better — more fun, more ergonomic, at a fraction of the time and cost. So we built the platform we always wanted. It has:
1. All the best image and video models are in one place, with one subscription.
2. A canvas workspace to organize assets, work in parallel, and let ideas flow (no more 2-minute wait time and digging through the chat history)
3. Fine-grained image editing features like inpaint, creative expand, and upscale.
Go get cooking in the Stew! Happy to answer any questions :)
