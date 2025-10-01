Launching today
Stash
Manage temporary files, text, and media with drag-and-drop

Capture anything on your Mac with Stash. This smart shelf uses OCR, AI background removal, and now on-device audio transcription & translation. Batch process files, text, and media with powerful, context-aware quick actions. No cloud required.
Mac Productivity Developer Tools
Jeffrey Asante
Greetings, Product Hunt community! I'm Jeffrey Asante, and I can't wait to show you all the most recent iteration of Stash! Stash is an intelligent staging area for your Mac, sitting at the edge of your screen. Easily manage temporary files, text, and media with drag-and-drop for quick access and processing. Here are some of the things you can do with Stash: - Smart Clipboard Capture: Automatically monitors your clipboard. - OCR Text Extraction: Instantly pulls text from images and screenshots. - AI Background Removal: Removes backgrounds from photos with a single click. - Quick Actions & Batch Processing: Create custom workflows to handle multiple files at once. - And much more, all with 100% privacy (no cloud processing). Stash is a native macOS app with a strong focus on privacy—all processing happens on your device. There is a Pro version with all features unlocked, as well as a free tier to get you started. I'm here all day to answer any questions and would love to get your feedback. Thanks for checking out Stash!
Cruise Chen

Finally a way to stash screenshots and pull text right off them—OCR built-in is super useful! I want to ask also, does Stash handle PDFs too?

Jeffrey Asante
Maker

@cruise_chen Yes, Stash handles PDFs really well! You can drag PDFs right in and use actions like split, merge, compress, convert to images, or even convert other files to PDF format. All the PDF processing happens locally!

