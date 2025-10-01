Launching today
Stash
Manage temporary files, text, and media with drag-and-drop
Capture anything on your Mac with Stash. This smart shelf uses OCR, AI background removal, and now on-device audio transcription & translation. Batch process files, text, and media with powerful, context-aware quick actions. No cloud required.
Finally a way to stash screenshots and pull text right off them—OCR built-in is super useful! I want to ask also, does Stash handle PDFs too?
@cruise_chen Yes, Stash handles PDFs really well! You can drag PDFs right in and use actions like split, merge, compress, convert to images, or even convert other files to PDF format. All the PDF processing happens locally!