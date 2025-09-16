Launching today
stackoverflow.ai is an AI-powered search and discovery tool designed to modernize the Stack Overflow experience by helping developers get answers instantly, learn along the way and provide a path into the community.
Software EngineeringDeveloper ToolsBots
Chris Messina
Hunter
Looks like @Stack Overflow is making a push to curry favor with students who are on their way back to school, since those who have graduated are finding it challenging to find entry-level roles.

Hard to tell if Stackoverflow will go the way of Chegg now that @GPT-5 and @Codex by OpenAI has prioritized coding tasks.

Ankit Sharma

Wow, just yesterday I was talking with a friend about Stack Overflow and nostalgia for college, and now this. Congratulations. 😍

Zac Zuo

It's interesting that many people saw Stack Overflow as one of the platforms most impacted by AI coding. Let's see if Stack Overflow embracing AI itself can open up new possibilities.