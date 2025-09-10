Launching today
srRAW Cinema Camera is the original and only RAW cinema camera for iPhone. Sustainable by design, srRAW works with iPhone Pro 12/14 regular and newer. It offers native DaVinci Resolve "Plug n Grade" support (free + Studio).
Hi ProductHunt 👋,
Thanks for existing - we couldn't have designed and built our product without being inspired and informed by some many other great product builders who came before!
You know how ideas are...we get a lot in our lifetimes...many of ours are there for a flash and then we move on if the idea can't respond affirmatively to "Should I think about you for more than 10m?" This one has been in our heads for 5 years and we're still not tired of it even if it's tried, through no fault of its own, to sabotage our health + wealth - but it's never boring and worth it all, I'll tell you that much!
We wanted to create a RAW cinema camera that as many people in the world could experience. You see, creatively speaking, RAW opens up so many options that aren’t possible with processed video, “half” RAW formats that bake in certain attributes, or formats that aren’t widely supported by industry standard tools that are used by professionals or aspiring students and advanced beginners. We therefore created a custom capture engine that takes one RAW image every 41ms; encodes it using a DNG encoder we developed and writes it to disk in the open-source CinemaDNG format. It works on the past half-decade of iPhones from 12 Pro or 14 Regular and, soon, the 17 and 17 Pro iPhones (resolution dependent based on an iPhone models ability to dissipate heat). We designed it so its “Plug n Grade” with DaVinci Resolve, both the free and Studio version, so there’s no time or effort wasted transcoding. And we’re offering it through the App Store or for those in the know, through a “Build Community” called cine.ma that allows any filmmaker with a supported iPhone to help shape its future and share their work and workflow with other filmmakers, creators and artists from around the world. We spent five years since the first idea of "let's make this" and although the experience has been very challenging, we're proud to be the original RAW cinema camera for iPhone and to support from the newest iPhone 17 Pro's to models that are half a decade old. Try it for free and join with other filmmakers if you want to help build its future. We'd love to see what you think and we'd love to see what features you want next!
