Spotted in Prod
Launching today
The very best of iOS
43 followers
Spotted in Prod is a curated library of the best apps and interactions on iOS. Search by name, category, pattern, and more. Scrub clips frame-by-frame. Discover the people behind the craft. And most importantly: download and try some great apps.
Empty
Hi hey hi! 😃
Since July of last year we've been posting moments of iOS craft daily on Twitter - from indie developers to big tech. We've made a ton of friends and our community has grown more than we ever expected, so we decided it was finally time to build a site of our own. One that showcased all of these clips and offered a navigation experience that our plain old social media feeds could not.
But there was a problem:
If said website did not slap it we could say goodbye to any street cred we had gained over the past year 👋 and we really didn't want that to happen. 😿
Well today I'm quite proud to say that Joe (@joseph_smith5) and Neesh (@cheesyneesh) have pan-fried and simmered to perfection 👨🍳🍲 a web experience worthy of flaunting to your in-laws.
Please enjoy the new best way to discover iOS apps.
As always we would love to hear your feedback and thoughts. But maybe even more so we would love to hear any cool iOS app recommendations that you think deserve a feature. 👇
See you in the pixels,
Raffi
SIP has become indispensable to find the best iOS apps in the industry and highlight novel UX patterns that set the standard for mobile interactions.
Bababot
I’ve been looking for something exactly like this to stay inspired by mobile UX. Being able to explore by category or interaction type is such a smart touch. Makes it so much easier for designers like me to study what’s working out there.
Aurascope
much needed, love finding new apps