Launching today
Spit Notes
A songwriting app that keeps your lyrics and audio together
28 followers
A songwriting app that keeps your lyrics and audio together
28 followers
For songwriters who juggle voice memos and notes. Spit Notes is the iOS app that finally connects audio to your lyrics. Capture inspiration instantly & never lose a song idea again.
.Tech Domains — PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted
Call a Dev
Hey Product Hunt! 👋
I’m the maker of Spit Notes. For years, my songwriting process was a chaotic mess. My iPhone was filled with hundreds of untitled voice memos, while my lyrics lived in a completely separate notes app.
This forced a clunky, fragmented workflow that stifled my creativity and allowed for sparks of song ideas to be forgotten or slip through the cracks. I built Spit Notes to solve this problem for myself and for every other musician who has felt this same frustration.
Spit Notes is designed with one mission: to eliminate the friction between inspiration and creation.
Here are the key features:
Contextual Songwriting: Record audio directly next to any line of text. No more trying to match "New Recording 142" to a lyric you wrote yesterday.
Frictionless Capture: The app is built for speed. It’s for capturing those fleeting ideas in the car or in the middle of the night before they disappear.
Artist-Centric Tools: We use AI for helpful, mechanical tasks like transcription, but Spit Notes is a tool to augment your unique talent, not replace it.
I’m not a native Swift developer but I built this app in about 3 months with a "human-assisted" AI workflow, where I acted as the architect and AI agents did the coding. It was an amazing process that let me finally build the tool I'd been dreaming of for years.
The app is available on the App Store now. I would be thrilled to hear your feedback!
What’s the biggest point of friction in your own creative process? Let me know in the comments!
Cheers!
Agnes AI
Finally.... someone fixed the voice memo chaos for songwriters! Linking audio right next to lyrics is such a smart idea—I’ve lost so many hooks in my mess of recordings. Did you think about adding tags for moods or genres?