Speakeasy is a platform that provides developers with the tools they need to craft exceptional API experiences. You can use Speakeasy to generate SDKs, build MCP servers, create Terraform providers and automate documentation.
Build MCP servers that perform
Gram by Speakeasy
Gram is an open source platform that enables your team to build MCP servers that perform. Start with your API, add context, refine prompts, and compose custom workflow-based tools until LLMs are executing reliably in production. Start building for free!
First launched two months ago, @Speakeasy just shipped a major update to Gram, their platform to create, curate and host MCP servers:
Fully self-serve
Open to everyone, no waitlist
Open source — view source code on GitHub
