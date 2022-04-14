Speakeasy

Craft exceptional API experiences

Speakeasy is a platform that provides developers with the tools they need to craft exceptional API experiences. You can use Speakeasy to generate SDKs, build MCP servers, create Terraform providers and automate documentation.
Launching today
Build MCP servers that perform
Gram is an open source platform that enables your team to build MCP servers that perform. Start with your API, add context, refine prompts, and compose custom workflow-based tools until LLMs are executing reliably in production. Start building for free!
Launch tags:
Open SourceDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence
What do you think? …

First launched two months ago, @Speakeasy just shipped a major update to Gram, their platform to create, curate and host MCP servers:

  • Fully self-serve

  • Open to everyone, no waitlist

  • Open source — view source code on GitHub

To learn more, @ndimares and I are going live on 𝕏 later today at 2 PM UTC / 9 AM EST. Tune in!