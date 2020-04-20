SpatialChat

Virtual co-working to connect teams and deliver results

SpatialChat is built for makers. No matter where you are - in the same room, a collocated office, or remotely. Select the use case: stand-up, all-hands, brainstorming, or water cooler. Get job done with apps you love, share presentations and feel connected.
Product Feature Update for our Virtual Conferencing Platform
🚀 New in SpatialChat We’re rolling out fresh features to make virtual spaces more engaging than ever — from smarter integrations and advanced room controls to richer content sharing.
We wanted to take a moment to update you on what’s happening at SpatialChat. We’re now under new management — a change that brings fresh perspective, renewed energy, and a deep commitment to our community. We're building toward a future that reflects the heart of why people gather: to connect meaningfully, wherever they are. With that being said, we have rolled out some new product features to give admins more control, to streamline communication, and to simplify virtual event flow: -Room Closure When Admin Leaves -With the new Enable Room Closure Upon Admin Exit setting, the space automatically shut down when the admin exits. A countdown message is shown to all participants so they can wrap up. -Disable Direct Chat - This setting disables 1:1 direct messages between members, helping you maintain focus in moderated spaces. -Require Email for Room Entry (Team or Space Level) - Guests can now be required to enter an email to join. This behavior is managed at both the team and space levels. -Country Field in User Profiles - Now you can add your country to your profile. You can do it on your profile icon. -Avatar Management for Presentations - Admins can now move user avatars manually. No more overlapping faces during important screen shares. Presentations just got a lot cleaner. -Transparent Avatars in Breakout Rooms - Don’t let avatars block the view! You can now make avatars transparent during screen sharing, perfect for focused collaboration. -Analytics Dashboard (Beta) - A brand-new dashboard to help you track engagement, user activity, and room usage. Now you can understand your events better than ever. -Bulk Move Attendees - Move multiple users between rooms at once — even force-move them if needed for fast regrouping. -@Mentions in Chat - Tag people directly in the chat with @mentions to quickly get their attention and stay organized. -Complete integration of the Learning Management System Canvas into SpatialChat -Adjustable audio/hearing radius - Admins can toggle on and off the ability to adjust the range of the hearing/audio radius of Avatars in SpatialChat breakout rooms.